Suno India’s Editor-in-chief wins award for awareness on COVID

Editor-In-Chief of Suno India emerged as winner of the Unite Health COVID-19 Social Media Influencers Awards in Long COVID category

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: Editor-In-Chief of Suno India, DVL Padma Priya, emerged as winner of the Unite Health COVID-19 Social Media Influencers Awards in Long COVID category held on Tuesday in virtual mode.

Using social media, DVL Padma Priya played a crucial role in amplifying crucial information and shedding light on the challenges faced by individuals experiencing long-term COVID-19 symptoms in her podcast called “Gasping for Breath”.

The Unite Health COVID-19 Social Media Influencers Awards celebrate the exceptional contributions of individuals and organizations in leveraging social media to create awareness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Long COVID category recognizes influencers who have made a substantial difference in highlighting the challenges faced by individuals experiencing prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, commonly referred to as Long COVID.