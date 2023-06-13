Rachakonda police holds Cyber security awareness program

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: An awareness program on ‘Women Protection and Cyber Crime’ was organized at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium by the Rachakonda police on Tuesday.

Minister Sabita Indra Reddy participated as Chief Guest in the program, which was attended by Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar and other senior officials of the police department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Telangana Police stands top in the country and women safety increased several folds after introducing the She teams for women’s safety. She asked the women to report harassment on roads, colleges, workplaces and on social media immediately to the police without fear.

Telangana DGP, Anjani Kumar said that awareness programs and short films are being made on cyber stalking to prevent public or online eve teasing/harassment. He appreciated that Rachakonda Commissionerate is working hard to ensure the safety of girls and women in online and open society.

Rachakonda Commissioner DS Chauhan urged women to be careful on social media, not to respond to friend requests and messages from strangers, and to keep a profile lock. He advised them to file a complaint with the police immediately without fear of harassment from cyber criminals.