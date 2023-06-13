Two students from Telangana in top 50 of NEET UG 2023 results

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:45 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: One boy and a girl from Telangana have secured ranks in top 50, in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 results, which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday.

Kanchani Geyanth Raghu Ram Reddy secured 15th rank by scoring 99.999068 percentile, while Jagruthi Bodeddula bagged 49th rank with 99.9962719 percentile. Ram Reddy is also Telangana topper and Jagruthi stood top among the females in the State. Reddy, whose parents are doctors, said he prepared systematically for 13 hours a day.

“I walked in the footsteps of my father Chandramouli Reddy, general physician and mother Hemalatha, gynecologist. I studied 13 hours a day. I intend to pursue MBBS in AIIMS New Delhi and want to become a cardiologist or neurosurgeon,” Reddy said.

Jagruthi intends to join MBBS in AIIMS New Delhi or JIPMER. “I studied for 16 hours daily and prepared without losing confidence. My efforts have yielded good results,” Jagruthi said, whose father works as an engineer and mother is a homemaker.

Another two students from Telangana, Lakshmi Rasmitha Gandikota and Gilada Prachi secured all India 52nd and 65th rank respectively.

The all India first rank was shared by Prabanjan J of Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi of Andhra Pradesh. Both secured 99.9999019 percentile. With 99.9998528 percentile, Kaustav Bauri of Tamil Nadu was at third position.

As many as 20,87,462 students from across the country registered, 20,38,596 appeared and 11,45,976 qualified. From Telangana, 73,883 students registered, 72,842 appeared and 42,654 qualified.

Going by category wise all India ranks, Tella Varun Reddy from Telangana was at 5th position among EWS category, Kollabathula Pritham Siddharth from State secured 7th position in SC category, and Lavudi Madhu Balaji stood at third among ST category.

