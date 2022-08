Super League Football Championship: Sreenidhi Deccan beat Deccan Dynomos FC in final

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:05 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Sreenidhi Deccan receiving the winners trophy

Hyderabad: Sreenidhi Deccan FC defeated Deccan Dynomos FC 2-1 in the final of the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) ”C” Division Super League Football Championship held at the Gymkhana Football Ground, Secunderabad on Monday.

Deccan Dynomos FC’s Sandeep scored in the 28th minute to put his side in the lead. Later, Shaik Saleem of the Sreenidhi Deccan FC scored an equaliser in the 48th minute. In the 78th minute Tikkam netted the second goal to guide their side to