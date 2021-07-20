Superstar Mahesh Babu’s doting daughter Sitara turns 9, wishes pour in

The hashtag #SitaraTurns9 is trending on social media with fans wishing her on the occasion. The family also showered their love for Sithara from their social media accounts

Superstar Mahesh Babu and actor Namratha Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni turned nine on Tuesday. The little cutie attained star status on social media with frequent media attention on her activities and bonding with parents.

The hashtag #SitaraTurns9 is trending on social media with fans wishing her on the occasion. The family also showered their love for Sithara from their social media accounts.

“Happy birthday, my little one!! Always lighting up my world. Happy 9! Love you more than you can imagine! #SitaraTurns9,” Mahesh Babu said on Twitter.

Mother Namratha wrote, “9 years today! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Aim for the sky always! Love and more love to you. Happy birthday Sitara!! @sitaraghattamaneni.. Many blessings(sic).” She shared a video with a collage of pictures that gives a glimpse into Sitara’s childhood.

And then, it is the turn of Gautham who calls his little sister his partner-in-crime. “She annoys me the most but I could never imagine a day without her! My goofball, partner-in-crime.. my little sister. Happy birthday @sitaraghattamaneni.. Love you so much. #SitaraTurns9,” he wrote.

