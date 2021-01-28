Supply vegetables to schools from Vantimamidi: CS to officials

Following instructions from Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Somesh Kumar asked the Secretaries and district Collectors to examine the possibility of supply of vegetables from Vantimamidi vegetable market

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday conducted a teleconference with the district Collectors, four Welfare Secretaries and Secretaries of Residential Schools regarding supply of quality vegetables to various residential institutions.

Following instructions from Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Somesh Kumar asked the Secretaries and district Collectors to examine the possibility of supply of vegetables from Vantimamidi vegetable market to the residential institutions and hostels across the State.

Chief Minister on Wednesday visited Vantimamidi vegetable market and interacted with farmers.

Somesh Kumar asked Secretaries and district Collectors to study feasibility and prepare an action plan for supply of vegetables from Vantimamidi. It will help purchase of quality vegetables at competitive price and also benefit the vegetable growers.

The Welfare Secretaries were directed to involve youth for procurement and supply of vegetables and if eligible, provide support for transportation using economic benefit schemes.

In addition, the Collectors were directed to ensure that all educational institutions were fully prepared to start classes as per Covid-19 norms from February 1. The Collectors were also requested to take up surprise inspections of educational institutions.

Since numbers of residential institutions are functioning outside the assembly constituency, the district Collectors were directed to shift these institutions to within the assembly constituency in a time bound manner.

