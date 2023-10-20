Supreme Court to hear matter concerning judicial appointments on Nov 7

The Supreme court noted that five reiterated names, five recommended for first time and 11 transfers are pending with the Centre

By ANI Updated On - 09:25 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday listed the matter pertaining to the delay in judicial appointment to November 7. A bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul adjourned the matter after the Centre sought a few weeks’ time.

The court has given two weeks time to clear the pending names. The court noted that five reiterated names, five recommended for first time and 11 transfers are pending with the Centre.

The court instructed the Centre that let there be more progress before Diwali and appreciated the Centre for clearing various names in the past month. However, the court said that when they appoint someone and don’t clear some other names then due to this concept of seniority gets disturbed.

The court also pointed out that reiterated names shouldn’t take more time. The court said there is no reason to hold them back. Earlier the Supreme Court had expressed its concern on the issue of keeping the list of the transfers of judges of the high court pending with the Centre.

The court was dealing with the petition against the Centre for keeping the Collegium-recommended names of judges for their appointment in the various High courts and Supreme Court pending.

One of the petitions was filed by the Advocates Association of Bengaluru seeking to initiate contempt action against the Union Ministry of Law and Justice for not following the timeline for clearing judicial appointments recommended by the collegium.

Along with the Advocates Association of Bengaluru, the court was also dealing with an NGO Common Cause petition raising the issue of delay in judicial appointments.

Also Read Will deal with issue of immunity of lawmakers if criminality attached to acts: SC