Suriya42 is titled Kanguva in all languages

Vamsi, Pramod, and K. Gnanavelraja produced the film under the banners of UV Creations and Studio Green. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director.

Hyderabad: Suriya42 is going to be the biggest film in the actor’s career and in Kollywood as well. This is the first time Suriya will be seen in a complete period action drama. There have been huge expectations for the film since its announcement. The film is going to be released in 10 languages, the most for any Indian film so far.

The makers of Suriya42 released the title for the film today. Suriya42 is titled Kanguva in all the languages. This is an interesting move from the makers to choose a single title for all languages, just like RRR. The title poster for Kanguva is really exciting. There’s a symbol of a wild eagle, something like a phoenix, which might represent an army or dynasty in the film. The title design also has weapons in it.

There is a statement that appears commonly on both the title and poster that needs to be clarified by its language. However, Suriya‘s film, titled Kanguva, is going to be a mighty valiant saga.

Vetri Palanisamy and Nishadh Yusuf will handle the cinematography and editing. The film’s music rights were sold to Saregama South.