Suriya becomes first Tamil actor to join Oscar committee; votes for 95th Academy Awards

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: Actor Suriya took to his Twitter account to share that he had cast his vote for the upcoming 95th Oscar Awards, which is set to take place on March 12 this year. He became the first South Indian actor to ever get into the Oscars committee.

Sharing a screenshot of the voting screen, Suriya wrote, “Voting is done!” He obviously did not reveal any other details.

In June last year, the academy released a list of 397 new artistes, who were invited to the Academy’s Class of 2022. Other than Suriya, Kajol has been invited to be part of the committee from India in 2022. Here’s the list of people who were invited by the Academy last year:

It's time to announce our new members! Meet the Class of 2022. https://t.co/BIpkeYpGPV — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 28, 2022

There’s a lot of anticipation in India for the upcoming Oscars as ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from ‘RRR’ is competing under the category of Best Original Song. The song, which has already won a Golden Globe, will be performed at the Oscars.

Going to be held at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Oscars after 2018. Last year, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosted as a trio.