Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar assumes role of Advisor at Telangana Legislature Secretariat

Telangana Legislature Secretariat Welcomes Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar as Advisor.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 January 2024, 08:45 PM

Telangana Legislature Secretariat Welcomes Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar as Advisor.

Hyderabad: Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar has been appointed as Advisor to Telangana Legislature Secretariat.

He has served as Officer on Special Duty to Lok Sabha Speaker and has rich experience of 30 years in serving the Central Government in diverse capacities.

He has been appointed as Advisor to infuse more professionalism into the functioning of the Legislature Secretariat.