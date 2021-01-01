Suryapet: 22 test positive after attending funeral

According to District Medical and Health officials, all the persons who tested positive were kept under home isolation as all the cases were asymptomatic.

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Suryapet: Twenty two persons, who attended a funeral function, tested positive for Covid-19 in Suryapet.

A person, who attended funeral rites of a 70-year-old on the outskirts of the town four days ago, underwent RT-PCR test as he was suffering from tuberculosis and tested positive for Covid. With this, the staff of the Health Department collected samples of 38 persons, who attended the funeral rites, and 22 of them tested positive for Covid.

According to District Medical and Health officials, all the persons who tested positive were kept under home isolation as all the cases were asymptomatic. Efforts were on to trace their primary and secondary contacts. It was said that the virus spread as they gathered at a place for the funeral rites.

The municipal staff have sanitised the area of the gated community and asked people to follow precautions i.e., wearing face masks, using sanitisers and washing hands frequently.

Also Read

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .