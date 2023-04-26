Suryapet: Jagadish Reddy expresses dismay over delay in paddy procurement

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy holding a review meeting in the district Collectorate of Suryapet on paddy procurement

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday expressed dismay over the delay in procuring paddy from farmers in the district and warned of strict action against any laxity in the process.

Reviewing the procurement of paddy from farmers with officials in the district Collectorate, Jagadish Reddy said the delay in the procurement of paddy at the purchasing centres had caused damage of paddy due to the unseasonal rains. He was surprised when officials told him that only 20,000 bags of paddy had been procured from farmers in the district till date. He questioned the officials about the reason for the low amount of paddy procured, though the purchase of the crop had started at 213 centres about 15 days ago.

He warned the officials of stringent action, if procurement of paddy was not speeded up in the district. The millers should also shun negligence in shifting purchased paddy from the purchasing centres. He instructed officials to make available the required number of lorries and hamalis for the purpose. He underlined the need to support farmers who were suffering losses due to damage of paddy due to heavy rain. The paddy, which got wet, must also be purchased from the farmers.

He instructed the officials to file criminal cases against those who indulged in irregularities in Custom Milled Rice (CMR). At the same time, the officials should also focus on defaulters of CMR.

He made it clear that the farmers had no need to worry due to soaking of paddy as the entire crop would be purchased from them. He said the officials would enumerate and prepare a report on crop damage due to recent rains. He also asked the leaders of opposition parties not to play politics over crop damage.

