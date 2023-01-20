Suryapet: My Home Industries bags EHS award of Greentech Foundation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:44 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Suryapet: My Home Industries Private Limited located at Mellacheruvu unit in the dist bagged international level Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) award from New Delhi based Greentech Foundation for their services for the employees in the area of Health and Safety. According to the company, Assistant Vice President of the company Pankaj Kumar received the award from the hands of Ganaga Vichar Manch national convener Dr. Bharat Phatak at a programme held at Goa on Thursday.

President (Works) of the company N. Srinivasa Rao congratulated all the employees for their support and guidance for winning the international award. He said that My Home Industries Pvt Limited was following very good procedures for the safety and health of the employees who are working in the factory. He said that medical examinations would be conducted to every employees of the company once in a year. Free medicine would also be extended to the employees, if prescribed by the doctor. Medical check up would be conducted to the employees, who were working in hazardous conditions, once in every six months. The company was following the international level safety measures, he added.