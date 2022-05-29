Suryapet: One killed, two injured in road accident

Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Representational image

Suryapet: One person died and two others got injured when a tractor turned turtle after hitting an electric pole at Kuchipudi of Kodad mandal in the district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Vanamara Shivaiah (55) from Kuchipudi village.

According to the police, the road accident took place when the tractor was transporting paddy from an agricultural field to the house of the farmer Shivaiah at the village. Due to negligent driving, the tractor rammed into a road side electric pole. Six labourers were travelling in the tractor at the time of the incident. Two labourers, who received serious injuries, have been shifted to a hospital at Khammam for better treatment.

