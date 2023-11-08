Swadesh unveils new space for Indian arts and crafts in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

The 20,000 sq ft store will not only present India to the world through its centuries-old art forms and creative expressions but will also open sustainable livelihood opportunities for artisans. Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: Swadesh, the first Reliance Retail store in Jubilee Hills, which will house a collection of carefully curated products made entirely by hand by India’s skilled and talented artisans using long-forgotten techniques and local materials, was inaugurated on Wednesday.

“Swadesh highlights the spirit of ‘Make in India’ and offers respect and sustenance to our skilled craftsmen and craftswomen,” said Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

The 20,000 sq ft store will not only present India to the world through its centuries-old art forms and creative expressions but will also open sustainable livelihood opportunities for artisans and craftspersons to ensure that their work continues to be treasured in a world that is evolving rapidly.

“Swadesh is the first flagship store in the entire country and it is a very prestigious moment as Hyderabad has been selected for this,” said Ajaz Farooqi, owner of Alcazar Mall.

They have products ranging from food, clothing and textiles to handicrafts within the store. Visitors can also discover the story behind every product and its maker through a ‘Scan and Know’ technology feature.

