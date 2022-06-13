Swagruha flats: Over 35,000 applications filed, last date for filing is June 14

Hyderabad: Over 35,000 applications have been filed so far for the Swagruha Corporation Limited flats at Pocharam and Bandlaguda. Going by the applications, the demand is high for three bedroom flats compared to two and one bedroom flats.

Such is the demand that about 30 applications have been filed for each three bedroom flat. While, 29,800 applications have been filed for flats at Bandlaguda venture, 5,300 applications were filed for Pocharam venture.

June 14 is the last date for filing applications and officials are expecting another 700 to 1000 applications to be filed on the last day.

Though, both the ventures have been constructed by Housing Corporation, the demand is high for flats at Bandlaguda venture compared to Pocharam venture.

In terms of quality, design, layout and other aspects, there was no difference between the two ventures. Perhaps, Metro connectivity to Bandlaguda site seems to be an edge over the Pocharam site, an official from Housing Corporation said to Telangana Today.

On the demand for three bedroom flats, the official explained it was mostly due to affordable pricing and size of the flats. Despite being spacious, the price quoted for these flats was very affordable, especially when compared with private ventures.

“After covid pandemic, the demand for 2.5 and three bedroom flats increased and the same implies here too,” said the official.

Interested buyers will have to register their names at local Mee Seva centres or online on payment of non-refundable application fee of Rs.1,000.

At Bandlaguda venture, 1,501 flats are ready for auction and of these works in 419 flats are completed. These flats are being priced at Rs.3,000 per square feet and the partially completed flats are priced at Rs.2,750 per square feet.

Similarly, at Pocharam venture, 1,328 flats are priced at Rs.2,500 per square feet and the 142 flats, which are partially completed, are priced at Rs.2,250 per square feet. Bank loan facility is also being extended.

Flats would be offered to the applicants through draw of lots. Though, one applicant can file any number of applications, only one flat would be allotted through the draw, which synchronized with Aadhaar details.

The draw would be conducted on June 22. Soon after the draw, message would be sent to the applicant on his or her mobile about allotment.

After allotment, applicants have to pay 10 per cent as token amount within seven days. This will be followed with 80 per cent payment within two months. In case, if the applicant fails to pay the 80 per cent within two months, then 10 per cent token amount would be forfeited, the official explained.

For the convenience of buyers, six model flats have been developed at both Bandlaguda and Pocharam ventures. Further, a provision was also made to facilitate on the spot registration at the sites for the benefit of buyers.