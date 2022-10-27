Swagruha flats: Last date for submission of Token Advance DDs extended

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of Token Advance DDs for the Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam has been extended till November 2.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in a press release issued here on Thursday said the Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam have received overwhelming response due to affordable prices and the government putting the allotment of flats through a transparent lottery process.

The first phase of lottery was conducted in the month of June, and flats were allotted. For the second phase, Rajiv Swagruha Corporation is collecting token advance DDs at Rs 3 lakh for 3BHKD and 3BHK, Rs 2 lakh for 2BHK and Rs 1 lakh for 1BHK and 1 BHK Senior Citizens, at its office at Himayathnagar.

The last date for submission of Token Advance DDs was October 26 but in view of several requests from interested applicants, the last date has been extended till November 2.