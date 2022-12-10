Swami Mukundananda to launch book in Hyderabad and announce 5-day discourse

As part of his ‘India Tour 2022-23 and Retreats’, he is travelling to cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Hyderabad: Spiritual leader and bestselling author Swami Mukundananda will be launching his book ‘Golden Rules for Living Your Best Life’ on December 10 at 3.30 pm at The Institute of Engineers, Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Khairatabad. As part of his ‘India Tour 2022-23 and Retreats’, he is travelling to cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Mukundananda is the founder of JKYog, a spiritual and charitable non-profit organisation in the United States. An IIT & IIM alumnus, he has previously authored books such as ‘The Power of Thoughts’, ‘The Science of Mind Management’, ‘7 Mindsets for Success, Happiness and Fulfilment’, and ‘Yoga for the Body, Mind, and Soul’.

At the launch, Mukundananda is set to announce his 5-day discourse and will reveal the golden rules that will make a huge impact in living your best life. You can attend his divine sessions from December 10 to 14 at Visvesvaraya Bhavan from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Register here: https://www.jkyog.in/events/