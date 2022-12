Hyderabad: Upset over ill health, Man commits suicide in Kushaiguda

Upset over life and his ill health, a man died, allegedly by suicide, in his house at Kapra in Kushaiguda on Thursday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:23 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Upset over life and his ill health, a man died, allegedly by suicide, in his house at Kapra in Kushaiguda on Thursday night.

Police said the man, Ravi Kumar, 35, who was working at hardware shop and was upset for some time, hanged himself in his bedroom. No suicide note was found.

The Kushaiguda police are investigating.