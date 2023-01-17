Swiggy announces ambulance service for delivery executives and their dependents

Delivery executives can reach out on the toll-free number 1800 267 4242 or tap on the SOS button.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:25 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: Online food delivery platform Swiggy launched an immediate and free ambulance service for all its delivery executives and their dependents in partnership with Dial 4242 Ambulance Services.

“With the free ambulance service that is fast, and on-demand, we have got our executives’ back, giving them safety and getting them help when they need it the most,” said Mihir Rajesh Shah, Head of Operations at Swiggy.

Delivery executives can reach out on the toll-free number 1800 267 4242 or tap on the SOS button. The process will not require documentation and they only need to confirm their partner ID.

The service is free for all active delivery executives and their dependents (spouses and two children). Delivery executives can also avail the ambulance for family members not covered under their insurance at a subsidised cost.