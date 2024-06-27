Hyderabad witnesses spurt in seasonal flu, influenza infections

The rise of infections in the last week or so could be a clear indication of an unknown infection of viral origin, which is circulating among the community in Hyderabad, they point out.

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 27 June 2024, 05:04 PM

Hyderabad: A significant flare-up of infections related to seasonal flu, influenza, viral infections is being reported by doctors, immunologists and public health specialists in Hyderabad.

There is a fear among caregivers that the present rise of viral infections in Hyderabad could end-up being a precursor for a significant wave of upper respiratory infections like severe pneumonia, wherein lungs get infected, in the coming days.

An outbreak of influenza should not surprise anyone because last year (March, 2023) Hyderabad had witnessed a significant surge of infections among people due to influenza A (H1N1) and another subtype A (H3N2) cases, which were later confirmed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) surveillance data.

Typically, these days, hospitals in Hyderabad are receiving patients with symptoms of seasonal flu and within days, in some patients, the infection is spreading to upper respiratory tract and even to the lower respiratory tract, thus infecting lungs.

There is a trend of rise in consumption and prescribing of anti-viral drug Oseltamivir, which is retailed under the brand name Tamiflu, for treatment of patients in Hyderabad. The administration of Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) is an indication that some flu positive patients, probably those with comorbid conditions, are facing severe symptoms, doctors here pointed out.

“We are witnessing extreme flare-ups of infections in the last ten days in Hyderabad. Due to immunological changes among a large section of population during the Covid pandemic, even a simple flu is now getting intensified into upper and lower respiratory tract infections among individuals. I am hoping that this sudden rise in infections does not lead to a major surge of pneumonia or viral infections,” says senior immunologist from Hyderabad, Dr Vyakaranam Nageshwar.

Senior doctors at the nodal government-health care facility for seasonal ailments, Fever Hospital, Nallakunta, however, have said that they are yet to witness a major rise in viral infections.

“At present, we are witnessing a few cases of seasonal flu, which is normal because of weather changes, and a few sporadic cases of dengue. So far, we have not been able to witness any kind of trend that indicates major flare-up pneumonia-like cases. For an average person on the street, it is always better to keep taking precautions by leading a healthy and active life,” says Superintendent, Fever Hospitals, Dr K Shankar.

Doctors point out that inclement weather conditions are ideal for causing viral and bacterial infections and taking precautions is the best foot forward.

Government Advisory:

If you have developed flu like symptoms i.e. cough with fever, headache, sore throat and associated body pains or conjunctivitis, reach nearby Government health facilities. Consult a doctor immediately if fever persists for more than 3 days.

Symptoms of Flu: Fever, sneezing, runny nose, nasal congestion, cough, wheezing and often chest congestion. Body pains, lethargy, difficulty in breathing could cause oxygen saturation.

How to prevent viral flu/ conjunctivitis etc?

• Avoid shaking hands, sharing food, water and clothes, with someone who is sick,

• Wash hands frequently, as well as use hand sanitizers often, to avoid being infected

• Minimize contamination of hands, avoid touching door handles, table tops, lift buttons, stair banisters, and railings in public places

• Cover your mouth while sneezing/cough, to avoid infecting people around you

• Use disposable tissues if you have cough/ cold and discard them after use

• If you have any health emergency feel free to call 108 ambulance services