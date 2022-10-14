Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: All-round Hyderabad crush Goa

Published Date - 08:19 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad produced a clinical performance defeating Goa by 37 runs to notch up their second straight victory in the Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in Jaipur, on Friday.

Hyderabad rode on half-centuries from captain Tanmay Agarwal (55) and N Thakur Tilak Varma (62 off 46) to post 177/6 in 20 overs. This was Tilak Varma’s third consecutive half-century in as many matches. Later, all-rounder T Ravi Teja scalped four wickets (4/20) to hand Goa their first loss in the tournament. Debutant Aniketh Reddy (2/19) also struck vital blows to put Hyderabad on top.

Earlier, asked to bat first, Hyderabad lost Prateek Reddy cheaply in the third over. Tanmay and Tilak Varma looked to spend the time at the crease as Hyderabad reached 61/1 in 10 overs. Once set, they both cut loose. Tanmay and Tilak Varma hit Alemao for 23 runs in the 11th over. Both hit boundaries at will and added 112 runs for the second wicket in 76 balls.

Having reached half-century, Tanmay departed in the 16th over. Against the run of play, Hyderabad lost quick wickets. Mickil Jaiswal and Tanay Thyagarajan ensured a good finish to the total. For Goa, Arjun Tendulkar scalped four wickets for 10 runs in his four overs.

In reply, Goa began well keeping up to the required run rate for the most part despite losing Snehal Kauthankar early. But Aniketh Reddy turned the match on its head dismissing set batter Aditya Kaushik (33) and Siddhesh Lad in a span of four deliveries in the eighth over. Ravi Teja din bowled Darshan Misal while Jaiswal got rid of Tunish Sawkar to reduce Goa to 82/5.

With required run rate creeping with each over, Goa batters went for big shots but ended up losing wickets in the heap. Ravi Teja struck twice in the 17th over and wrapped up the innings in the 19th over with his fourth scalp.