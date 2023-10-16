| Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Hyderabad Begin Campaign With Crushing Win Thrash Meghalaya By 9 Wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Hyderabad begin campaign with crushing win, thrash Meghalaya by 9 wickets

Riding on a three-wicket haul (3/16) by T Ravi Teja, Hyderabad restricted Meghalaya to a paltry 119/6 in 20 overs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Riding on a three-wicket haul (3/16) by T Ravi Teja, Hyderabad restricted Meghalaya to a paltry 119/6 in 20 overs

Hyderabad: Hyderabad dished out a commanding performance to thrash Meghalaya by nine wickets in their opening fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy at the Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground in Jaipur, on Monday.

Riding on a three-wicket haul (3/16) by T Ravi Teja, Hyderabad restricted Meghalaya to a paltry 119/6 in 20 overs. Later, Tanmay Agarwal slammed an unbeaten 33-ball 46 while captain Tilak Varma hit an unbeaten 31-ball 41 to take their side home in 13.2 overs. K Rohit Rayudu hit 26.

Brief Scores: Meghalaya 119/6 in 20 overs (Lerry 46; T Ravi Teja 3/16) lost to Hyderabad 120/1 in 13.2 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 46no, Tilak Varma 41no).

Also Read HCA elections: Cricket First panel vows to stay true to their name