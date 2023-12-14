Hyderabad real estate soars: 44,220 homes sold, Rs. 35,802 Cr in 9 months

Compared to same period last year, the value of homes sold had gone up considerably in the first nine months of year 2023.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:39 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: Reiterating the positive vibes exuded by Hyderabad real estate, around 44,220 housing units worth approximately Rs. 35,802 crore were sold in the first nine months of the year 2023.

According to the 9M 2023 data released by the Anarock Research on Thursday, property sales in the city witnessed a surge in the period between January to September. In fact, compared to same period last year, the value of homes sold had gone up considerably in the first nine months of year 2023.

According to Anarock data, Hyderabad’s sales of homes worth Rs 35,802 crore in 9M 2023 was against a sales value of approximately Rs. 25,001 crore in same period in 2022. This rise in sales translates to Hyderabad housing sales increasing by 43 per cent.

Across the country, the report pointed out that the residential sector surpassed all previous highs in 2023 with housing sales creating a new peak quarter-on-quarter. Concurrently, the overall sales value of sold housing inventory also inched higher.

Even before Q4 2023 sales numbers are collated, the strong sales momentum indicated that the total value of homes to have found buyers in 2023 will cross the Rs.4.50 lakh crore mark i.e., 38 per cent higher than the total sales value of entire 2022.

In just the first nine months of 2023, the total residential property sales value is already 7 per cent higher than the whole of last year, with the top seven cities seeing inventory worth approximately Rs. 3,48,776 crore sold in this 9-months period. The entire 2022 saw approximately Rs. 3,26,877 crore worth of inventory sold.

As per Anarock country-wide analysis, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) topped the list with approximately Rs.1,63,924 crore worth of inventory (around 1,11,280 units) sold in the first nine months of 2023, followed by National Capital Region (NCR) cumulative sales value of Rs.50,188 crore (approximately 49,475 units) sold in this period.

Sales Value Growth (Rs. in crore)

City 9M 2022 9M 2023 % Change

Hyderabad 25,001 35,802 43

MMR 1,16,242 1,63,924 41

NCR 38,895 50,188 29

Bengaluru 27,045 38,517 43