Synchrony organises its annual Thanksgiving Town Hall event in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:34 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: Synchrony, a financial services company, organised its annual Thanksgiving Town Hall event, which saw over 2,800 employees gather for an evening of celebration, camaraderie, and recognition.

The event commenced with portfolio engagement activities, games, and inspiring global leadership messages, creating an atmosphere of joy and togetherness, a press release said.

Adding a touch of musical magic to the evening were performances by Synchrony’s internal rock band, Razzmatazz, and captivating dance acts by the MARS (music, art, recreation, and sports) Club. “The Thanksgiving Town Hall is a tradition we cherish to express our heartfelt appreciation for our employees’ dedication and commitment,” said Vatika Kaura, Vice President, Operations at Synchrony.