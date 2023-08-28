T-AIM prepares to compile insights shared by experts

After conducting its inaugural strategy workshop on Generative AI for the State, the Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) is now preparing to compile the insights shared by experts into a comprehensive white paper, forming a pivotal guide for stakeholders.

The workshop on Generative AI for the State was conducted recently at the Secretariat, with industry and academic experts deliberating over strategizing Telangana’s transformation into a Generative AI hub.

Rama Devi Lanka, Director-Emerging Technologies wing, Telangana, briefed about the State’s dedication to technological progress and the need to formulate a strategy on Generative AI. Orchestrated by NASSCOM, the workshop delved into a design-thinking session that focused on foundational models, resource allocation, skill development, and seamless Generative AI adoption.

The workshop generated valuable insights and actionable strategies. These contributions will shape the Telangana’s Generative AI strategy and execution roadmap. The next step involves compiling these insights into a comprehensive whitepaper, forming a pivotal guide for stakeholders.

T-AIM in collaboration with the State government will continue to foster ongoing collaboration through discussions, meetups, and knowledge-sharing sessions with the key stakeholders and enablers, according to an official statement.

All these efforts were aimed at positioning Telangana as a pioneer in Generative AI. In addition to this, T-AIM is actively forging partnerships to explore ways to support Generative AI startups to grow and scale. An announcement is expected next month.

“We believe that Generative AI holds the potential to revolutionize industries and drive our state’s technological growth. This workshop signifies our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration, as we work together with experts to shape a future where our state leads the way in Generative AI advancements” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT) said.

