T-Hub, Hyderabad Angels join hands to support startups

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:43 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: Startup innovation enabler T-Hub announced its partnership with angel investors Hyderabad Angels in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Angels will provide access to investment opportunities from India, the USA, the UK, Singapore, Dubai, and UAE, among other countries, to the startups. It will also have a presence at the new facility of T-Hub.

“Joining forces with Hyderabad Angels elevates our value proposition, and we look forward to creating an impact together for our startup community. This will play a key role in providing the startups with access to technology, mentorship, funding avenues and tools they require to accelerate their innovation agendas,” said M Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub.

“Hyderabad Angels have successfully invested in more than 60 startups till date. We work with companies and their founders to improve their chances of success and extend their market access,” said Rajesh Manthena, Chairman of Hyderabad Angels.

T-Hub has impacted over 2,000 startups through various programmes and initiatives. It has over 600 global and national corporate partners.