T-Hub signs MoU with IFCCI

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:41 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Hyderabad: Startup ecosystem enabler T-Hub, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI).

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, IFCCI President Sumeet Anand, Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain, Special Representative of the French Government for Economic Relations with India and Chairman of the Board of Capgemini Paul Hermelin and T-Hub CEO M Srinivas Rao were present.

This one-year agreement will act as a gateway for Indian and France-based technology-driven startups to scale globally and strengthen the innovation ecosystem in both countries. IFCCI also launched its Hyderabad chapter at T-Hub.

“Our partnership with IFCCI will help boost India-France bilateral relations. It also presents a chance for our startups to connect with France’s innovation and startup ecosystem and gain access to peers and industry experts,” said Srinivas Rao.

“IFCCI’s new chapter in Hyderabad is to support growing French investments in Hyderabad given the strong support of the Government of Telangana,” said Sumeet Anand.