T-Series sets a new Global record: 250 Million YouTube Subscribers

A homegrown channel is the world's first YouTube channel with such a dynamic subscriber base. Across a diverse array of languages and genres, the T-Series network encompasses a total of 29 channels, with a combined subscriber count of over 497 million and a remarkable grand total of over 1.61 trillion views.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: Bhushan Kumar led T-Series, a pioneer in the music space, added one more feather to its cap. The music label and film studio has crossed a whopping 250 Million subscribers on YouTube.

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of T-Series, said, “Crossing the milestone of 250 million subscribers is not just a number, it’s a reflection of the millions of hearts we’ve touched.”

Neeraj Kalyan, President, T-Series, said, “our journey to 250 Million subscribers has been nothing short of extraordinary, and we are immensely grateful to our viewers who have supported us on this remarkable journey.”