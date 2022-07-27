T-shirt with Sushant Singh’s photo triggers #BoycottFlipKart on Twitter

By T Ivan Nischal Published: Updated On - 01:26 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Hyderabad: A T-shirt linking late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death to depression created furore among twitterati.

A white round neck T-shirt for men with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput captioned ‘Depression is like Drowning’ was put for sale on online shopping platform flipkart. While many tweeted that SSR wasn’t suffering from depression and blamed the Bollywood mafia for his untimely death, a few fans even threatened to take legal action against the online shopping platform and started to trend the hashtag ‘Boycott Flipkart’.

A twitter user with the handle name @imrudrabha served a notice against the online shopping platform for selling T-shirts with a misleading quote.

Update I will serve notice to .@Flipkart tonight (for approving a material which is defaming a deceased) as a common & responsible citizen. Cc: .@withoutthemind di .@divinemitz di .@soniaRainaV di .@FlipkartStories .@flipkartsupport & BW Killed SSR DreamProjects TL participants — Rudrabha Mukherjee 🇮🇳 (@imrudrabha) July 26, 2022

He wrote, “I will serve notice to @Flipkart tonight (for approving a material which is defaming a deceased) as a common and responsible citizen.

& BW Killed SSR DreamProjects TL participants.”

It’s been more than two years since Sushant’s untimely demise shocked the world. His mysterious death started a movement and put both Bollywood and political parties on a public and media trial.