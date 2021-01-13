Take government schemes to the people, Khammam PR employees told

The Panchayat Raj Sammelan is organised by Telangana Panchayat Raj (PR) Services Association.

By | Published: 12:23 am

Khammam: Panchayat Raj department is an important wing of government and the department employees should strive hard to serve the public, stated Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud.

He along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar attended Panchayat Raj Sammelan here on Tuesday. The sammelan is organised by Telangana Panchayat Raj (PR) Services Association.

Addressing the employees he said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is committed to address all the issues of government employees. The Chief Minister has also acknowledged the contributions being made by the employees towards rural development.

The State government has been implementing numerous development and welfare programmes which no other government in the country is able to implement. The employees have to take the fruits of government schemes to the eligible beneficiaries, Srinivas Goud said.

He assured the employees to take any issues pending to be addressed to the notice of the Chief Minister. With the filling up of panchayat secretary posts the work burden on the employees has come down significantly, he added.

Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamalraj and Transport Minister Ajay Kumar stated that the Telangana government is the most employee-friendly government in the country. They wanted the employees to make serious efforts for the effective implementation of government schemes.

MLC B Lakshminarayana, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Snehalatha Mogili, District Panchayat Officer Prabhakar Rao and Panchayat Raj Employees Association district president A Venkatapathi Raju were present.

