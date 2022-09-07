Take special care of students: Asifabad Collector tells HMs

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:31 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Collector Rahul Raj cautioned stern action would be initiated against those who show laxity in providing treatment to students

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Collector Rahul Raj instructed the headmasters and headmistresses to take special care of the health of students studying in the tribal welfare department’s schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and other educational institutions run by the government. He conducted a review meeting with the heads of the administrations of the State-run schools here on Wednesday.

Expressing concern over recent deaths of students, Rahul cautioned stern action would be initiated against those who show laxity in providing treatment to students and if similar incidents occur in the future. He told the headmasters and headmistresses to take steps to keep the premises of the schools clean and to provide nutritious food to inmates of the hostels.

The Collector instructed the officials of the Health and Medical Department to inspect the hostels and take preventive measures. He wanted them to submit a report on the health of the students by carrying out medical investigations and examining blood samples. He instructed them to offer medication if any student was diagnosed with a disease. ITDA-Utnoor project officer K Varun Reddy, Additional Collector Chahat Bajpai, DMHO Dr Prabhakar, District Tribal Welfare Officer Manemma and many other officials were present.