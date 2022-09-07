Three including KGBV SO suspended over death of student in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Special officer of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV)-Kaghaznagar, an auxiliary nurse midwifery (ANM) and teacher were suspended following the death of a student due to fever. Additional Collector Rajesham made this announcement in Kaghaznagar on Wednesday.

The special officer Swapna, ANM Bharati and teacher Srilatha were placed under suspension for allegedly showing negligence in providing treatment to Nagose Aishwarya (13), who died of fever on Wednesday.

Rajesham said that a proposal was submitted to the government, recommending compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the kin of the victim. He handed over immediate relief of Rs 5,000 to parents of the student. He stated that steps were being taken to prevent recurrence of similar incidents in government-run educational institutions. Following his assurance, the agitators withdrew their protest.

Earlier, parents and members of various student unions staged a dharna demanding action against the authorities of the institution. They attributed negligence shown by the special officer and other teacher to the death of Aishwarya. They demanded ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh and a job to one of the family members of the student. Some agitators damaged furniture in the school, protesting the death of the student.