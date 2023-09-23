Take stringent action against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri: Kavitha urges LS Speaker

By PTI Published Date - 03:16 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Expressing “sadness and shock” over the comments allegedly made by BJP Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri against BSP MP Danish Ali, ruling BRS MLC in Telangana K Kavitha on Saturday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take stringent action in the matter.

Bidhuri’s remarks in the Lok Sabha against Danish Ali triggered a massive outrage on Friday with Speaker Om Birla warning him of “strict action” if such behaviour is repeated and Ali asserting he could consider quitting the membership of the House if no step is taken.

“It’s saddening and shocking to hear the disrespectful comments made by MP @rameshbidhuri towards MP Danish Ali Ji in the supreme legislature of our Nation. Such behavior has no place in our democratic discourse. I request Hon’ble speaker @ombirlakota Ji to take immediate and stringent action,” she said on X (formerly Twitter).

The INDIA bloc parties rallied behind Ali, who said it was nothing less than hate speech and demanded that the matter be referred to the privileges committee of the House, even as the BJP issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri.