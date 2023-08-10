Kothagudem student wins Talent Olympiad State 7th rank

P Ujwal Mahanth now studying 5th standard at Sri Sharada Vidyalaya in the town excelled in the Indian Talent Olympiad Test-2022-23 held last year when he was in 4th standard.

Kothagudem: A Kothagudem student secured the 7th rank in the State in the Indian Talent Olympiad Test held at the national level as part of improving the talent of students.

P Ujwal Mahanth now studying 5th standard at Sri Sharada Vidyalaya in the town excelled in the Indian Talent Olympiad Test-2022-23 held last year when he was in 4th standard. He was presented a gold medal along with Rs. 700 cash reward.

Similarly, two other students of the school, K. Dhruva Krishna and K. Hari Kritik Raj have achieved excellence awards in the examination.

The gold medalist Mahanth was felicitated by the school headmistress Shalini Kumari in the school premises.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that talent tests help the students to show their skills. It was a matter of pride that the students of the school have shown their talent in the Olympiad test and won rewards, she said while wishing the students to climb many more heights in the future.

The school correspondent Jalagam Ranga Rao congratulated the students. Sri Sarada Vidyalaya school staff Bamar Ajay Singh, Ubbani Sarath Chandra, teacher A Radha and others were present, said a release here on Thursday.