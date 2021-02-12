Take up challenge thrown by Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on recruitment: Errabelli to oppn

Alleges that they are trying to mislead umemployed youth by propagating against TRS govt

Warangal: Alleging that the Opposition parties were resorting to false propaganda on job recruitment by the TRS government, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao dared the Opposition parties to accept the challenge thrown by party MLC candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy who had announced that he would withdraw from the poll contest of the Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda Graduate MLC constituency, if he was proved wrong on the jobs offered.

Addressing a series of meetings as part of the ongoing MLC campaign in Palakurthy Assembly constituency on Friday, Dayakar Rao came down heavily on the Opposition parties, particularly the BJP, for their smear campaign against the TRS government. “Rajeshwar Reddy categorically announced that the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had filled 1.31 lakh posts in various government departments and organisations since it came to power. But the Opposition party leaders are trying to mislead the unemployed youth by claiming that the government had failed to provide one lakh jobs as promised. That is not correct,” Rao added.

Urging the graduate voters not to get carried away by the false propaganda, Rao called upon them to confront the BJP and other party leaders about their contribution to the development of Telangana. “You (graduate voters) must question the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, to divulge details about jobs they have filled and fulfilment of other promises they made during the general election campaign,” he said and alleged that the BJP was trying to privatise all Public Sector Units (PSUs) including the Indian Railways.

“Palla Rajeshwar Reddy is a dynamic leader and a well-educated person. We need to re-elect him as the MLC,” Rao said, adding: “Unemployed youth of Palakurty constituency were offered free coaching for competitive exams for 40 days. They were provided with free meals, accommodation, and study material by our trust.”

Rajeshwar Reddy said he was born and brought up in erstwhile Warangal district. “My native village is Shodashapalli, while my grandmother’s hometown is Sannur, I have been here many times in the past,” he said and urged the voters to support him again in the MLC election.

“Telangana achieved tremendous growth in a short span of time. The average per capita income of the State is Rs 2.28 lakhs, while it was Rs 1.30 lakh of the country. We are ahead with 14.2 per cent GDP growth, thanks to the dynamic leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao,” Reddy said.

He reiterated that the TRS government had filled 1.31 lakh posts in the public sector besides generating employment of 2.60 lakh jobs in the private sector so far. “If anyone proves me wrong on these figures, I will pull out of the contest,” he said.

MP P Dayakar, former MLC Dr Sudhkar Rao and other leaders attended the meetings.

