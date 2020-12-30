Take up ROBs, RUB in Medak: MP urges SCR

By | Published: 12:42 am

Medak: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy met with Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway (SCR) at his office in Secunderabad and sought funds for various railway works under Medak Lok Sabha constituency.

In a representation, he urged the SCR GM to immediately take up the road under bridge (RuB) construction near Tellapur in Ramachandrapuram Mandal of Sangareddy district since it was causing great inconvenience to the people in the locality.

Reddy also asked the railways to take up the construction of road over bridge (RoB) across ORR service road at Edulanagulapally village near Kollur. Construction of RoB at Brahmanapalli level-crossing near Chegunta in Medak district, renovation works of railway platform of Chegunta Railway Station were among the Medak MP’s demands.

Since the operation of MMTS train services were not aligned with office timings to Patancheru and RC Puram area people, he has urged Mallya to change the timings accordingly when the MMTRS services are resumed. The SCR General Manager has responded positively for all his requests.

