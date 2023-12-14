Takshith’s triple century power President XI to 736/6 in HCA Senior Zonals Multi-Day Tournament

Overnight batter A Takshith Rao, who was batting on 254, went on to score 307 as his side President XI posted a massive 736/6 against Rest XI before declaring their innings on the second day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Overnight batter A Takshith Rao, who was batting on 254, went on to score 307 as his side President XI posted a massive 736/6 against Rest XI before declaring their innings on the second day

Hyderabad: Overnight batter A Takshith Rao, who was batting on 254, went on to score 307 as his side President XI posted a massive 736/6 against Rest XI before declaring their innings on the second day of the HCA Men’s Senior Zonals Multi-Day Tournament, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Yash Kapadia (75), M Sai Prateek (61) and Harish Thakur (69 no) also chipped in with half-centuries to boost the total. Later, Rest XI scored 183/6 at stumps. Shashank Lokesh was batting on 75. For President XI, Tanay Thyagarajan picked up three wickets.

Meanwhile, K Nitesh Reddy smashed 174 runs to power Secretary XI to 494 and help his side take a massive 212-run first innings lead over Combined District, who bowled out for 282 runs in their first innings. At Stumps, Combined XI made 106/6, trailing by another 106 runs.

Brief scores: President XI 736/6 dec in 139 overs (A Takshith Rao 307, Yash Kapadia 75, M Sai Prateek 61, Harish Thakur 69no) vs Rest XI 183/6 in 36.4 overs (Shashank Lokesh 75batting, B Rahul 49, Tanay Thyagarajan 3/38); Combined District 282 in 48.4 overs & 106/6 in 29 overs (A Varun Goud 3/12) vs Secretary XI 494 in 100 overs (K Nitesh Reddy 174, Paras Raj 61, Syed Askari 87, Abdul Zeeshan 4/75).