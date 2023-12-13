U-16 Vijay Merhcant Trophy: Hyderabad concede three points

Hyderabad drew their match against Haryana as the latter took three points by virtue of first innings lead, on the third day of the Junior Men’s Under-16 Vijay Merhcant Trophy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad drew their match against Haryana as the latter took three points by virtue of first innings lead, on the third day of the Junior Men’s Under-16 Vijay Merhcant Trophy in Surat, on Wednesday.

Having restricted Haryana to 291 in the first innings with the help of B Ashwinan Ram (4/43) and Prem Gone (3/56), Hyderabad were bundled out for 230 in 100.2 overs, conceding a lead of 61 runs. Aryan Reddy top-scored with 63 runs. For Haryana, Tanmay Baloda scalped five wickets for 39.

Later, Haryana scored 124/2 in 40.5 overs when the stumps were drawn. Lakshya Nagar remained unbeaten on 50.

Brief Scores: Haryana 291 in 116.3 overs (Prem Gone 3/56, B Ahwinan Ram 4/43) & 124/2 in 40.5 overs (Lakshya Nagar 50 no) drew with Hyderabad 230 in 100.2 overs (Aryan Reddy 63, Tanmay Baloda 5/39).