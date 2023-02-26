TalentSprint announces fifth edition of its Women Engineers programme

The programme aims to identify, train and nurture 200 first-year women engineering students across the country

26 February 23

Hyderabad: TalentSprint has announced the fifth edition of its Women Engineers (WE) programme. This year the programme aims to identify, train and nurture 200 first-year women engineering students across the country to become globally competitive software engineers, and offers 100 per cent scholarship and Rs. 1 lakh cash scholarship to every selected student.

The key objective of WE is to enable enterprising and aspiring women engineering students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds to prepare for high-growth tech careers, a press release said.

The programme has a key focus on providing critical analytical skills, hands-on live projects, problem solving skills and dedicated mentorship by tech leaders which helps build skill sets essential for a successful tech career. Google has supported the programme since its inception, it said.

First-year women students pursuing BTech or BE, specializing in IT, CSE, ECE, EEE, AI, Math, Applied Math or equivalent and having scored marks over 70 per cent in their Class 10th and 12th are eligible for the programme.

The applications are open till February 28. For more information on how to apply, visit the program website https://we.talentsprint.com/.