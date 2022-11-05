Tamil Nadu farmers demand implementation of KCR model of welfare and development

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published: Updated On - 10:13 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: Impressed with Telangana’s welfare and development programmes for farmers, the farming community in Tamil Nadu is demanding implementation of similar programmes in their State.

During the ‘KCR Model of Welfare and Development’ meeting at Coimbatore on Saturday, the farmers demanded replication of Telangana model schemes, besides a MSP Guarantee Law. South India Farmers Federation General Secretary PK Daiva Sigamani, who had met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during the two-day meeting last month in Hyderabad, participated in the meeting.

Addressing the farmers, he said the KCR Model of welfare and development was the need of the hour, especially for the farming community. Letters would be written to all MPs and MLAs in Tamil Nadu, demanding the implementation of Telangana’s welfare programmes and stressing on the need for such schemes in Tamil Nadu, he said.

This would be followed with a padayatra involving farmers from Kanyakumari to Chennai, he added. South India Farmers Federation president K Narasimham Naidu explained the Telangana programmes, including Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24 hour power supply and others, to the farmers at the meeting.

He also briefed about the development initiatives being taken up by Telangana government in different sectors. In a span of eight years, Telangana has emerged as a role model to other States in the country, he added.