Tanvi, Theerdha net a brace each in TFA’s Reliance Foundation Youth Sports Football Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Hyderabad: Tanvi and Theerdha scored two goals each as Samashti International School defeated Goutham Model School 4-0 in the girls category of the TFA’s Reliance Foundation Youth Sports Football Tournament at Loyola Degree and PG College Football Ground, Alwal on Friday.

Results: St Peter’s High School, Bowenpally 3 (Yogeshwar 2, Sathwik 1) bt Greenwich Academy 2; Samashti International Academy 3 (Suhas, Advait, Hriday) bt Govt High School 2 (Mahesh, Prakash)

Girls: Samashti International School 4 (Tanvi 2, Theerdha 2) bt Goutham Model School 0; St Joseph School 2 (Chandana, Tejeswini) bt Pudami School Ghatkesar 0.

