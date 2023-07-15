Choose Telangana as preferred destination for making investments: Kavitha to Indian diaspora in Australia

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

BRS MLC K Kavitha taking part in the Bonalu festival organised at Brisbane under the aegis of the Bharath Jagruti.

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday called upon the Indian diaspora in Australia to choose Telangana as their preferred destination for making investments. She took part in the Bonalu festival organised at Brisbane under the aegis of the Bharath Jagruti.

Speaking on the occasion, she said Telangana had emerged as the haven for investments in India. The state had received over 47 billion dollars of investments in the past nine years. It was made possible by the government by implementing a slew of measures benefiting the entrepreneurs coming to the State for establishing industries.

She said every second IT job in India was placed in Telangana. The state had over 9.5 lakh IT jobs today as against 3.5 lakh jobs at the time of bifurcation. Besides making rapid strides in key sectors of development, state had registered better growth in GSDP compared to national average.

She emphasized the need to respect the laws of the country and lead a noble life in Australia. It was heartening that Indians were excelling in Australian politics.

Srikar Reddy Andem, president Telangana Jagruti Australia Chapter and Kasarla Nagender Reddy, president BRS Australia unit were among those who took part in the festival.

