TCA-Kakatiya Cup: Nalgonda Dependables defeat Warangal Warriors by 6 wickets

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Nalgonda Dependables defeated Warangal Warriors by six wickets to enter the semifinal of the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) Kakatiya Cup in Warangal on Thursday.

In another match, Bhadradri Sailors lost to Adilabad Arrows by 24 runs but made it to the last-four stage. They will take on Suryapet Sunrisers for a place in the final. Meanwhile, Kakatiya Kings will lock horns against Nalgonda Dependables in another semifinal.

Brief Scores: Warangal Warriors 94 in 19.3 overs (Abhinav 36; M Shankar 3/11, DSDK Praise 3/15) lost to Nalgonda Dependables 95/4 in 16 overs (N Prasad 41; Vishwa 3/27); Adilabad Arrows 135 in 19.4 overs (Vinay Kumar 27; Ravi 3/27) bt Bhadradri Sailors 111 in 19.2 overs (K Ravi Teja 34; Vinay Kumar 3/20, S Shahid 2/13).

