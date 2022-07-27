TDP chief to visit flood affected areas on Andhra-Telangana borders

Kothagudem: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit the flood affected areas in Sivakasipuram and Kukkunur in Velerupadu and Kukkunur mandals of AP on Thursday.

He would visit flood-affected areas in Burgampad in Kothagudem district and would stay at Bhadrachalam in the night. On Friday he would visit Thotapalli, Kothulagutta, Kunavaram and Rekhapalli in Yetapaka, Kunavaram and VR Puram mandals, merged with AP from Telangana.

Similarly former union Minister G Renuka Chowdary would also be visiting the flooded affected areas in Bhadrachalam and would distribute essential commodities to flood victims on Thursday, the party leaders said.