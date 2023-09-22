TDP decides to boycott Assembly, Council

The TDP members would not attend the Assembly and Council sessions from Saturday, state TDP president K. Atchan Naidu said here on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:06 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Amaravati: The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided to boycott the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Legislatice Council to protest the attitude of the ruling YSR Congress Party.

The TDP MLAs alleged that their leader N. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested illegally and were agitating in the Assembly over this for the past two days.

When the Speaker Tammineni Sitram rejected their adjournment motion seeking debate on the issue, they staged protests at the Speaker’s podium.

As many as 16 TDP legislators were suspended on Thursday and more were suspended on Friday for staging protests which saw the TDP decide to boycott further sessions.

