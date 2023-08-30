TDP leaders held for `Sand Satyagraha’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Amaravati: Several Telugu Desam Party leaders including former minister Devineni Uma, were house-arrested on Wednesday when they attempted to take out a rally in the name of `Sand Satyagraha’ resenting the exploitation of the ruling YSR Congress Party in sand quarries.

Devineni Uma gave a call to party workers to storm the head office of the Director of Mines and Geology in Ibrahimpatnam. He was about to leave home when the police went and confined him at his residence.

Police also cordoned off the residences of former ministers Nakka Ananda Babu and Alapati Raja in united Guntur district. While notices were so served on some TDP leaders, some others were taken to police station.