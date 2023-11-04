Saturday, Nov 4, 2023
Tea estate Company surprises employees with Royal Enfield bikes for Diwali

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 06:18 PM, Sat - 4 November 23
Hyderabad: With Diwali round the corner, companies are gearing up to reward their hardworking employees with bonuses. This tradition not only motivates employees but also uplifts their morale. Most of the companies offer rewards in the form of money or gifts. However, in a unique and generous gesture, a tea estate company in Kotagiri, located in the Nilgiri district, took it a step further by gifting Royal Enfield bikes to its dedicated workforce.

This unexpected act of kindness left the employees in awe and filled them with immense joy. The Royal Enfield models included Classic, Hunter, and Himalayan bikes, adding an extra touch of excitement to their Diwali celebrations.

Such thoughtful gestures go a long way in fostering a positive and appreciative work environment.

