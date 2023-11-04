Tea estate Company surprises employees with Royal Enfield bikes for Diwali

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:18 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Hyderabad: With Diwali round the corner, companies are gearing up to reward their hardworking employees with bonuses. This tradition not only motivates employees but also uplifts their morale. Most of the companies offer rewards in the form of money or gifts. However, in a unique and generous gesture, a tea estate company in Kotagiri, located in the Nilgiri district, took it a step further by gifting Royal Enfield bikes to its dedicated workforce.

This unexpected act of kindness left the employees in awe and filled them with immense joy. The Royal Enfield models included Classic, Hunter, and Himalayan bikes, adding an extra touch of excitement to their Diwali celebrations.

Such thoughtful gestures go a long way in fostering a positive and appreciative work environment.

Watch it here:

VIDEO | With only 10 days left until Diwali, companies have initiated the tradition of offering bonuses to their employees. Many firms are providing incentives, sweets, fireworks, and clothing to their staff to celebrate the festive season. However, a tea estate in Kotagiri… pic.twitter.com/J8uPGmczn9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 2, 2023

