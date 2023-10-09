Teacher, former student die in accident in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Representational Image

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident, a government school teacher and her former student died in a road accident on the Bommakal bypass road near Rajiv Rahadari on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Sunday night.

The teacher Sirimalla Jyothi (48) was helping her former student Kallem Soujanya (24), prepare for competitive examinations. As part of this, the two had gone outside from Jyothi’s Housing Board Colony residence around 8.30 pm but met with an accident while returning home.

While they were moving towards Jyothi’s home from Baddam Yellareddy statue, a speeding car hit their two wheeler around 9.30 pm. While the two women died on the spot with severe head injuries, the car jumped over the road divider and stopped on the other side of the road.

A school assistant teacher (English), Jyothi had developed a strong friendship with Soujanya when she earlier worked at a Malkapur school. Soujanya was a resident of Laxmipur of Kothapalli mandal. Jyothi used to maintain a close association with Soujanya even after the latter passed out of school and used to do well in studies.

Jyothi was presently working at the Regadimaddikunta ZPHS, Sultanabad mandal of Peddapalli district. She is survived by husband Dasari Ravinder and two sons. Ravinder is working as Associate Professor in Jyothismathi Engineering College.