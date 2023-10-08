| Karimnagar Has Become Hub Of Development Says Gangula

Karimnagar has become hub of development, says Gangula

Participating in a marathon organized by Karimnagar Runners and Cyclists Association with a slogan of ‘Manakosam Mana Karimnagar Kosam’ to educate people on health and fitness on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar addressing the gathering before flagging off marathon at cable bridge in Karimanagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said Karimnagar district had become a hub for development within a span of 10 years after formation of a separate Telangana state.

Kamalakar said the town would become known for its devotional as well as pleasant atmosphere once the ongoing Manair River Front project was completed.

Besides developing the underground drainage system, roads were developed and lighting also arranged. Karimnagar had emerged as the second biggest city in the State after Hyderabad with the construction of a cable bridge as well. Efforts are

Collector Dr B Gopi, Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu, runners and cycling association president P Mahesh and others were present.